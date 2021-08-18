Nashville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NASHVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, August 21
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
