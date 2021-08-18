Cancel
Rochester, NY

Wednesday rain in Rochester meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Rochester News Flash
 7 days ago

(ROCHESTER, NY) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Rochester, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rochester:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bV7KuOF00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Areas of fog during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

