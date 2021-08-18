Weather Forecast For Riverside

RIVERSIDE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 82 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.