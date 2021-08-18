Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

A rainy Wednesday in Virginia Beach — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Virginia Beach News Beat
Virginia Beach News Beat
 7 days ago

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Virginia Beach Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Virginia Beach:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0bV7KhA200

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 77 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach, VA
318
Followers
445
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

With Virginia Beach News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Chance, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
Posted by
CNN

Johnson & Johnson booster shot prompts large increase in immune response, company says

(CNN) — Booster doses of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot coronavirus vaccine generated a big spike in antibodies, the frontline immune system defenses against infection, the company reported Wednesday. People who received a booster six to eight months after their initial J&J shots saw antibodies increase nine-fold higher than 28 days...
TennisABC News

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open

Tennis star Serena Williams will not compete in this year's U.S. Open tournament, another setback in her quest to win her first Grand Slam title since giving birth to her daughter. Williams, who will turn 40 next month, announced on social media that a torn hamstring injury will keep her...
Posted by
The Associated Press

What does full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine mean?

What does full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine mean?. It means Pfizer’s shot for people 16 and older has now undergone the same rigorous testing and regulatory review as dozens of other long-established vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. were initially rolled out under the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency...

Comments / 0

Community Policy