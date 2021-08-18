Weather Forecast For Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
