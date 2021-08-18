Weather Forecast For Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while haze overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Haze then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
