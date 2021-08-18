Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

Weather Forecast For Bakersfield

Posted by 
Bakersfield Today
Bakersfield Today
 7 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0bV7KPDq00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Haze then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

