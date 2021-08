The. Journey. Starts. Here. The Bundesliga is back with a bang, baby. Borussia Dortmund will host Eintracht Frankfurt Saturday at the Westfalenstadion, and new coach Marco Rose will be looking to get off to a great start just as BVB did in the DFB Pokal this past weekend. A comprehensive 3-0 victory of a third division side served at the perfect appetizer for this weekend’s clash with Die Adler. A hat trick of goals from star striker Erling Haaland saw Die Schwarzgelben through, but it was truly a strong performance for most of the players on the pitch. Here is how Borussia Dortmund may lineup: