Unless you’ve had zero access to the internet for the past week, you’re aware that Roma and Tiago Pinto have been pushing hard for Chelsea's Tammy Abraham to become Roma’s next starting striker. After the Giallorossi quickly agreed to a deal with Chelsea for Abraham’s services, the days of negotiations between Pinto and Abraham’s entourage were reported upon breathlessly by all the usual suspects. You could practically set your watch to the daily updates from La Repubblica, Sky Sports, and Fabrizio Romano detailing where exactly the Giallorossi were on the road to signing the England international, and just how close Arsenal might be to spoiling Roma’s dreams of a new-look forward line.