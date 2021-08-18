Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Jump on Buffalo’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Buffalo Post
Buffalo Post
 7 days ago

(BUFFALO, NY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Buffalo Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Buffalo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bV7KEl500

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then rain during the day; while rain then areas of fog overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Areas of fog during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

