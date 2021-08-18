4-Day Weather Forecast For Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 60 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0