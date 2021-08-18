Cancel
Music

Nashville musicians, venues saving music

 7 days ago

Ken Paulson Guest columnist For the past two decades, I’ve had the privilege to write occasional columns for the Tennessean. Usually, they have to do with the jobs I’ve held, focusing on the. First Amendment or the media. But this column has nothing to do with where I work and...

Curtis Mayfield
Brad Paisley
Jason Isbell
Kendrick Lamar
Woody Guthrie
#Music Venues#Music Community#Musicians#Bonnaroo Music Festival#Tennessean#Covid#City Winery#Basement#Bonnaroovians#Twitter#Msnbc#American#Music City
Entertainment
Politics
Music
Music

The gay songwriters who secretly ruled the country charts are ready for the spotlight

Dianne Davidson had a major Nashville record deal starting when she was a teenager in 1970. With her bellowing voice, gutting, emotive lyrics, and folksy sensibility, Davidson didn’t have a problem getting country music’s doors to open wide for her — at first. Her career took off soon after moving to the country music industry hub from West Tennessee at seventeen to make music. Her songs were heavy on the raw sincerity and the folk-acoustic instrumentals that were popular in the ‘70s, combined with a gut-wrenching drift that was all her own. It was only natural to her to be real about everything: the industry was rewarding it, it seemed. Davidson was getting radio play, interviews, and glowing reviews for the four years that followed her debut. But buried in track eight of her highly anticipated fourth album was “Song About Georgia.” It was about her first love, another woman.
Music
Rolling Stone

Tom T. Hall: 10 Essential Songs

Tom T. Hall’s songwriting was as easygoing as his own demeanor. To listen to a Hall composition — whether he was the one singing it or artists like Jeannie C. Riley and Alan Jackson — was akin to hearing a story told by a friend you bumped into on the corner. Tom T. Hall, Country Music’s ‘Storyteller,’ Dead at 85 While many of today’s country artists like to sing about the small-town existence, Hall brought it to life in vivid color. Sometimes it made your heart ache, other times it made you smile. These are 10 of his best. “That’s How I Got...
Music

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1977, not long after being made an honorary police chief in Nashville, Waylon Jennings was arrested on cocaine charges. Today in 1977, Waylon Jennings was arrested during a recording session, along with his secretary, Lori Evans, on charges of conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine. The event inspired his song “Don’t You Think This Outlaw Bit’s Done Got Out Of Hand.”
Nashville, TNwmot.org

No Covid Vaccine, No Entry Is Now Policy At Key Nashville Venues

A dozen of Nashville’s most influential music venues announced Tuesday that they are stepping up their Covid-19 safety protocols for all or most shows in response to surging infections largely caused by the virulent Delta variant of the virus. While policies vary slightly from business to business (see below), patrons can by and large expect that they’ll be required to show a proof-of-vaccination card or a negative Covid test that’s between 24 and 72 hours old.
Nashville, TNkeysweekly.com

NASHVILLE: EXPONENTIAL GROWTH & OPPORTUNITIES IN MUSIC CITY

I just got back from a week and a day in Music City, USA — Nashville, Tennessee! Every time I go there, I’m able to (ever so briefly) tap into the energy of that town. Everyone who’s anyone has recorded and played in Nashville, and Bob Dylan even named his country-influenced 1969 album Nashville Skyline. Nashville’s lifeblood truly is music, and its energy is palpable everywhere you go.
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

The Outpost concert venue to host outdoor music series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Outpost, a Knoxville pop-up concert venue, announced a seven-week concert series to celebrate their permanent residence in downtown Knoxville. The concerts will be held at 808 State Street every Friday from September 10 to October 22, according to a press release from venue spokespersons. The concerts will also feature food trucks, vendors, artwork and more.
Science

More music venues to require proof of vaccination

Cole Villena Nashville Tennessean USA TODAY NETWORK – TENNESSEE Twelve Nashville music venues are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test for entry to live performances. The venues are taking extra precautions as the spread of coronavirus accelerates in Tennessee and events such as. Bonnaroo take similar measures....
Music
American Songwriter

John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas: A Legendary Combination

Starting their careers in the 1970s, John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas are among the most esteemed musicians to emerge out of Nashville, but they’ve never recorded together—until now. On May 21, Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band released Leftover Feelings, their first collaborative album. Working with Hiatt—who has long commanded...
Los Angeles, CABay News 9

LA music venues scramble to adapt as delta variant surges

LOS ANGELES — Not long ago, music venues across Los Angeles were gearing up to resume business following Gov. Gavin Newsom's June 15 reopening date for the state. Bands were booked, bartenders, sound people and other staff were recalled for duty. Music fans were excited to experience live music again while standing shoulder-to-shoulder in the crowd.
Music

WNXP/Nashville Hires APD And Venue Coordinator

NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO Triple A WNXP (91-ONE NASHVILLE’S NEW MUSIC EXPERIENCE)/NASHVILLE has named AYISHA JAFFER as APD/Midday Host, and EMILY YOUNG as Sonic Cathedral Coordinator. JAFFER has held many roles in the music industry over the past 20 years, including artist and tour management, and was a key voice for...
Public Health

Nashville Venues Team Up To Require Vaccinations

Eleven Nashville venues join forces in requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test in order to grant entry. The popular venue The 5 Spot first announced their new policy and was later joined by ten more venues. Another club, 3rd & Lindsey, announced that they would follow the performing artist request, meaning they would enforce the artist’s COVID policy.
Austin, TXtexasstandard.org

Musicians And Venues Look For Ways To Navigate The Pandemic

Live music is back. Kind of. Venues across Texas are open and booking shows once again. But, like everything else, the concert-going experience isn’t exactly as simple as it used to be. That’s as true for fans as it is for musicians. Last weekend, Alabama folk rocker Jason Isbell played...
Public Health

Nashville Music Venues Implement New COVID-19 Safety Protocols

Due to the rise of the Delta variant, venues are standing together to keep the music playing. Many of Nashville’s music venues are implementing COVID-19 safety protocols that include requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test within 24 to 72 hours, and strongly encouraging mask-wearing. “In these times...
Music

Gill, Smith set for 5,000th Opry

Matthew Leimkuehler Nashville Tennessean USA TODAY NETWORK – TENNESSEE The Grand Ole Opry – an indelible Nashville radio program that’s been entertaining country music listeners for nearly a century – celebrates 5,000 Saturday night broadcasts this fall with a show highlighting three generations of Music City hitmakers. Bill Anderson, Jeannie...
Dallas County, TXDallas Observer

Music Venue Owners Grapple With the New Mask Mandate

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced Wednesday that masks are mandatory at all businesses, including music venues and dance clubs, in the county. Not long after, It’ll Do Club posted a “Masks are now required” message on its Instagram page, and Deep Ellum Art Co. posted a similar message on Facebook.

