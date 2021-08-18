Cancel
Fresno, CA

Sun forecast for Fresno — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Fresno Bulletin
Fresno Bulletin
 7 days ago

(FRESNO, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fresno:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0bV7K0UA00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Fresno Bulletin

Fresno Bulletin

Fresno, CA
Fresno Bulletin

