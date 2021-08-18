Daily Weather Forecast For Washington
WASHINGTON, DC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
