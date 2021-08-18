Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Oklahoma City Voice
Oklahoma City Voice
 7 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0bV7JvEl00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 75 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then isolated t-storms during the day; while isolated t-storms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City, OK
350
Followers
410
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oklahoma City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Posted by
CNN

Johnson & Johnson booster shot prompts large increase in immune response, company says

(CNN) — Booster doses of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot coronavirus vaccine generated a big spike in antibodies, the frontline immune system defenses against infection, the company reported Wednesday. People who received a booster six to eight months after their initial J&J shots saw antibodies increase nine-fold higher than 28 days...
TennisABC News

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open

Tennis star Serena Williams will not compete in this year's U.S. Open tournament, another setback in her quest to win her first Grand Slam title since giving birth to her daughter. Williams, who will turn 40 next month, announced on social media that a torn hamstring injury will keep her...
Posted by
The Associated Press

What does full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine mean?

What does full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine mean?. It means Pfizer’s shot for people 16 and older has now undergone the same rigorous testing and regulatory review as dozens of other long-established vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. were initially rolled out under the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency...

Comments / 0

Community Policy