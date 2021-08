For the first time since her departure from America’s Got Talent, the show featured Nightbirde on Wednesday night’s new episode. So how did the show address her exit? In rather simple terms: By allowing her to have a video segment with the judges and host Terry Crews. She described her experience auditioning, and how her original song “It’s OK” has been watched more than 200 million times all over the world. You could see Simon Cowell get visibly shaken and emotional during the interview and it makes sense — he cares about her. She was his Golden Buzzer act and the two have spoken over the course of the past few weeks.