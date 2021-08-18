Tampa Daily Weather Forecast
TAMPA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 20
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, August 21
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0