4-Day Weather Forecast For El Paso
EL PASO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, August 21
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
