Milwaukee Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MILWAUKEE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 20
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
