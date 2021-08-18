Cancel
Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Milwaukee Dispatch
Milwaukee Dispatch
 7 days ago

MILWAUKEE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bV7JK1E00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee, WI
ABOUT

With Milwaukee Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

