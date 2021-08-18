Daily Weather Forecast For Orlando

ORLANDO, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, August 20 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



