Daily Weather Forecast For Orlando
ORLANDO, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
