Tucson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TUCSON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
