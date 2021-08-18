St. Louis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ST. LOUIS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0