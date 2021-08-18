Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
St. Louis Today
St. Louis Today
 7 days ago

ST. LOUIS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bV7IllM00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

St. Louis Today

St. Louis Today

St. Louis, MO
With St. Louis Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

