Austin, TX

Wednesday rain in Austin meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Austin Post
Austin Post
 7 days ago

(AUSTIN, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Austin Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Austin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bV7Iksd00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 78 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 78 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

With Austin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

