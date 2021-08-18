Denver Daily Weather Forecast

DENVER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Friday, August 20 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 16 mph



