Denver Daily Weather Forecast
DENVER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0