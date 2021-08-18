Cancel
San Diego, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For San Diego

San Diego Post
 7 days ago

SAN DIEGO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0bV7IgLj00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

