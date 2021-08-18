4-Day Weather Forecast For San Diego
SAN DIEGO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
