Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Weather Forecast

 7 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0bV7IfT000

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

