Daily Weather Forecast For Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 77 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 79 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0