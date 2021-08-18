Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Daily Weather Forecast For Las Vegas

Las Vegas News Beat
Las Vegas News Beat
 7 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bV7IdhY00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 77 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 79 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Las Vegas News Beat

Las Vegas News Beat

Las Vegas, NV
With Las Vegas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

