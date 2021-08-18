Cancel
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
San Antonio News Alert
San Antonio News Alert
 7 days ago

SAN ANTONIO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0mIO_0bV7Ibw600

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 79 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 78 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 78 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

