Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington, WA

With a Few Small Updates, This Bride Made Her Mother’s Dress Her Own

By Jacqueline Tynes
Washingtonian.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong before she got engaged, says Katherine Estep, she loved the idea of someday wearing her mom’s wedding dress. Her parents married in September 1992 at Arlington’s Fort Myer Chapel, where her mother wore a satin gown with lace sleeves. As Katherine and her fiancé started planning their April 2019 wedding, she had in mind the ’90s heirloom. “I tried on a few [other] dresses for fun, but I wasn’t seeing anything similar at the salons,” she says. “I had to see if my mom’s gown could be ‘the one.’ ”

www.washingtonian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Arlington, WA
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dress#Bride#Jewelry#A Few Small Updates#Fort Myer Chapel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy