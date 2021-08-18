With a Few Small Updates, This Bride Made Her Mother’s Dress Her Own

Long before she got engaged, says Katherine Estep, she loved the idea of someday wearing her mom’s wedding dress. Her parents married in September 1992 at Arlington’s Fort Myer Chapel, where her mother wore a satin gown with lace sleeves. As Katherine and her fiancé started planning their April 2019 wedding, she had in mind the ’90s heirloom. “I tried on a few [other] dresses for fun, but I wasn’t seeing anything similar at the salons,” she says. “I had to see if my mom’s gown could be ‘the one.’ ”