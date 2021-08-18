4-Day Weather Forecast For Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 76 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, August 20 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 78 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 77 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



