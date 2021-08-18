4-Day Weather Forecast For Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 20
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
