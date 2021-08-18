Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Los Angeles

Posted by 
Los Angeles News Beat
Los Angeles News Beat
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0bV7IZ7W00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Los Angeles News Beat

Los Angeles News Beat

Los Angeles, CA
270
Followers
433
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Los Angeles News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
TennisABC News

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open

Tennis star Serena Williams will not compete in this year's U.S. Open tournament, another setback in her quest to win her first Grand Slam title since giving birth to her daughter. Williams, who will turn 40 next month, announced on social media that a torn hamstring injury will keep her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy