Miami, FL

Miami Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Miami News Alert
Miami News Alert
 7 days ago

MIAMI, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0bV7IYEn00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 82 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 81 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 82 °F
    • 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Miami News Alert

Miami News Alert

Miami, FL
ABOUT

With Miami News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

