Miami Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MIAMI, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 82 °F 12 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 80 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 81 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 82 °F 12 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.