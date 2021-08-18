Miami Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MIAMI, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 82 °F
- 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 80 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 81 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 82 °F
- 12 mph wind
