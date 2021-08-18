Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Chicago Digest
Chicago Digest
 7 days ago

CHICAGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I0wZ_0bV7IXM400

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

