Chicago Weather Forecast
CHICAGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
