Houston, TX

Houston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Houston Digest
 7 days ago

HOUSTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0bV7IUht00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 79 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 79 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 78 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Houston, TX
