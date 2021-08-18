4-Day Weather Forecast For Detroit

DETROIT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



