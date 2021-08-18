Cancel
Detroit, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Detroit

Motor City Metro
 7 days ago

DETROIT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOo6O_0bV7ITpA00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stay connected with the latest news alerts from the greater Detroit area.

