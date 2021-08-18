Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Weather Forecast

Crooked River Chronicle
 7 days ago

CLEVELAND, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0bV7ISwR00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 71 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

