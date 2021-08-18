Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Lincoln Daily
 7 days ago

(LINCOLN, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lincoln:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OH2o2_0bV7IR3i00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

