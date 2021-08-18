Cancel
Oakland, CA

Wednesday has sun for Oakland — 3 ways to make the most of it

Oakland Observer
 7 days ago

(OAKLAND, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oakland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bV7IQAz00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

