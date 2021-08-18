Cancel
San Jose, CA

Wednesday has sun for San Jose — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 7 days ago

(SAN JOSE, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Jose:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bV7IOel00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

