Portland, OR

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Portland

Portland Report
 7 days ago

(PORTLAND, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Portland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Portland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bV7INm200

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

