4-Day Weather Forecast For Pleasanton
PLEASANTON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, August 19
Haze during the day; while haze then clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
