Pleasanton, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pleasanton

Tri-Valley Tribune
Tri-Valley Tribune
 7 days ago

PLEASANTON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Haze during the day; while haze then clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Pleasanton, CA
With Tri-Valley Tribune, you get fast and free local news from Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon and other neighboring cities.

Pleasanton, CA
