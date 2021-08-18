Walnut Creek Weather Forecast
WALNUT CREEK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
