Walnut Creek, CA

Walnut Creek Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Contra Costa Today
Contra Costa Today
 7 days ago

WALNUT CREEK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0bV7IJF800

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

