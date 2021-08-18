Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

The Bronx Weather Forecast

Posted by 
The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 7 days ago

THE BRONX, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bV7IIMP00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Bronx Beacon

The Bronx Beacon

Bronx, NY
4K+
Followers
868
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bronx#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy