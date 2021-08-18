The Bronx Weather Forecast

THE BRONX, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, August 20 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



