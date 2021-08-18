Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Brooklyn Beat
Brooklyn Beat
 7 days ago

BROOKLYN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bV7IHTg00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 75 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

