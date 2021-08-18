Brooklyn Daily Weather Forecast
BROOKLYN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 75 °F
- 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
