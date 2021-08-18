Cancel
Fairfield, CT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fairfield

Fairfield County Charter
 7 days ago

FAIRFIELD, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

The Fairfield County Charter has all the latest news from across Fairfield County in the state’s southwestern corner. Stay updated on statewide news, COVID-19 changes, feel-good stories and more.

