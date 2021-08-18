4-Day Weather Forecast For Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
