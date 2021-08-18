Daily Weather Forecast For Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 75 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
