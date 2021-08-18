Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Philadelphia

Posted by 
Philly Report
Philly Report
 7 days ago

PHILADELPHIA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0bV7IFiE00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 75 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

