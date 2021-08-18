Weather Forecast For Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 87 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 85 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



