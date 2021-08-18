Seattle Daily Weather Forecast

SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of Rain Showers High 72 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 74 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.