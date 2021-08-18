Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Seattle Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Seattle News Alert
Seattle News Alert
 7 days ago

SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4DeF_0bV7IDwm00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 72 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Seattle News Alert

Seattle News Alert

Seattle, WA
2K+
Followers
750
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

From Othello to Belltown, Magnolia, Lake City and beyond: Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Seattle, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy