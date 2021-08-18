Seattle Daily Weather Forecast
SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 72 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
