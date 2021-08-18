Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Weather Forecast

Posted by 
PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 7 days ago

PHOENIX, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0bV7IBBK00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PHOENIX, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Phoenix area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon. Costco at 3801 N 33Rd Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(PHOENIX, AZ) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Phoenix Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Comments / 0

Community Policy