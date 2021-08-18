Phoenix Weather Forecast
PHOENIX, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
