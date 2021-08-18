Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Dallas

Posted by 
The Dallasite
The Dallasite
 7 days ago

DALLAS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0bV7I9V700

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 78 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Dallasite

The Dallasite

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
814
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in the Dallas area, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Dallas is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(DALLAS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dallas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy