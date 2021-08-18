4-Day Weather Forecast For Dallas
DALLAS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 20
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 78 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
