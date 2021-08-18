Cancel
Pacifica, CA

Pacifica Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
The Pacifica Post
The Pacifica Post
 7 days ago

PACIFICA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3od9iU_0bV7I7jf00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 63 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

The Pacifica Post

The Pacifica Post

Pacifica, CA
123
Followers
407
Post
9K+
Views
With The Pacifica Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

