Pacifica Daily Weather Forecast
PACIFICA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, August 20
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly Cloudy
- High 63 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
