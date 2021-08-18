Cancel
Half Moon Bay, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Half Moon Bay

Posted by 
HMB Local Updates
HMB Local Updates
 7 days ago

HALF MOON BAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuyTs_0bV7I6qw00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 63 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

